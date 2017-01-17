Ray Bradbury's 'Fahrenheit 451' comes to life Jan. 26 at ECC Arts Center

Ray Bradbury's classic novel "Fahrenheit 451" will be brought to life on stage by actor Rich Orlow at the Elgin Community College Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Literature to Life stage presentation will be performed at 7:30 p.m. in the ECC Arts Center, Building H, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. "Fahrenheit 451" presents a frightening vision of the future: a future where instead of putting fires out, firemen actually start them in order to burn books.

