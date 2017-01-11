'Random Theft and Other Acts' opens a...

'Random Theft and Other Acts' opens at Steel Beam Theatre, St. Charles

Marge Uhlarik-Boller, director of "Random Theft and Other Acts," debuting at the Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles this weekend, knows people hate to leave their warm houses to attend the theater in winter. What: "Random Theft and Other Acts," a dark comedy by Elgin native John David Westby When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 13- Feb. 5 Where: Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles Tickets: $23-28.

