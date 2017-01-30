Police reports for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
Nathan W. Denny, 25, of Sterling; 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Ninth Street; violation of sex offender registration; taken to Whiteside County Jail. Joseph R. McCarten, 28, of Chicago; 9:57 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of First Avenue; speeding; given notice to appear in court.
