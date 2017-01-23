Pianist to perform free Pop-up Concert Friday in Elgin
Before her performances this weekend, Elgin Symphony Orchestra's guest pianist Yana Reznik will perform a free pop-up concert Friday, Jan. 27, at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Pianist Yana Reznik, born in Moscow and now a resident of Chicago, will perform a free pop-up concert from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the lobby of Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin.
