Pianist to perform free Pop-up Concert Friday in Elgin

Before her performances this weekend, Elgin Symphony Orchestra's guest pianist Yana Reznik will perform a free pop-up concert Friday, Jan. 27, at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Pianist Yana Reznik, born in Moscow and now a resident of Chicago, will perform a free pop-up concert from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the lobby of Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.