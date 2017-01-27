OrthoIllinois looks to build new orthopedic clinic in Algonquin

ALGONQUIN – OrthoIllinois is looking to expand its services by moving its facility from Crystal Lake to Algonquin, OrthoIllinois CEO Don Schreiner said. On Feb. 7, the Algonquin Village Board is expected to approve plans for a 26,490-square-foot orthopedic clinic that would be built in the vacant lot south of the Advocate Sherman Immediate Care Center on Randall Road, according to village documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.