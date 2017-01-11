Northern Illinois Farm Show marks 35th year

Attendees wander the grounds at the 34th annual Northern Illinois Farm Show on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at the Convocation Center in DeKalb. Corn farmers Marilyn and Marvin Straub of Elgin check out the many vendors at the 35th annual Northern Illinois Farm Show on Wednesday at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.