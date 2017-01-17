No injuries in Elgin apartment fire

A fire Monday morning displaced tenants of one unit at Hunter's Ridge Apartment complex in Elgin, but nobody was injured, fire officials said. Firefighters were called at 9:14 a.m. to the complex on the 1000 block of Todd Farm Drive for a report of an air conditioner on fire in the wall of a second floor apartment, Elgin fire officials said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.