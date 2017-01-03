New Year's celebration leads to weapons, drug charges against Elgin man
Jose A. Cantu, of the 200 block of Michigan Street, was charged Sunday with the felonies of armed habitual criminal, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, along with possession of a gun without a Firearm Owners Identification card, according to Kane County court records and an Elgin police report. The most severe charge of armed habitual criminal carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.
