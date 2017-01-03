Mishkan Chicago brings high-energy service to Elgin synagogue
Rabbi Lizzi Heydemann of Mishkan Chicago is surrounded by Mishkan community members at "Get Higher," Mishkan's celebration of the Jewish High Holidays. Rabbi Lauren Henderson, left, from Mishkan Chicago's Jewish Emergent Network and Rabbi Lizzi Heydemann right, founder and leading rabbi of Mishkan Chicago, lead services at "Get Higher," a celebration of the Jewish High Holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Firemanretired
|39
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC