Lester: Roskam won't say where he stood on ethics vote
U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam has refused to say how he voted in the closed-door meeting to neuter the House Office of Congressional Ethics. Alex Warshawsky of Palatine says he was "insistent" in seeking an answer from U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam 's office on where the congressman stood on declawing the House Office of Congressional Ethics, but aides would not tell him how Roskam voted.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
