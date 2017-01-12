Learn about Sanborn maps at genealogy meeting Thursday

The Elgin Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the first-floor meeting rooms of the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin. The Sanborn Map Company published maps from 1867 to 1970 to evaluate fire insurance liability in urban areas and is a great resource for understanding what your ancestor's neighborhood was like.

