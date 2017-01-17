Leaders gather in Hoffman Estates to honor MLK
Political, religious and community leaders from the Northwest suburbs gathered to honor the life and legacy of an American icon Monday at 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast hosted by Hoffman Estates' Cultural Awareness Commission. The theme of this year's event was "Creating Positive Race Relations," and the keynote address was given by the Rev.
