Kane Forest Preserve District gets $750K state grant to buy open space

20 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BLACKBERRY TOWNSHIP – The Kane County Forest Preserve District was awarded $750,000 in a matching grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to buy 62.5 acres of open space as an extension of the Mill Creek Greenway near Geneva , officials announced in a news release. The project will involve a prairie and woodland restoration, trail and trail head additions, parking and signage, the release stated.

