Judson lecture series to welcome architect Hector Garcia Escorza Friday

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Daily Herald

As part of the SoADA Lecture and Exhibition Series, Judson University's School of Art, Design and Architecture will welcome Dr. Hector Garcia Escorza of Mexico to speak at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the university's Herrick Chapel, 1151 N. State St., Elgin. The event is free and open to the public.

