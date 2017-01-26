Judson lecture series to welcome architect Hector Garcia Escorza Friday

As part of the SoADA Lecture and Exhibition Series, Judson University's School of Art, Design and Architecture will welcome Dr. Hector Garcia Escorza of Mexico to speak at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the university's Herrick Chapel, 1151 N. State St., Elgin. The event is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.