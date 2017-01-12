IL Fire Dept. Learns Fewer Workman's ...

IL Fire Dept. Learns Fewer Workman's Comp Claims Means Less Overtime

Jan. 12--The Elgin Fire Department's expenditures related to paying out overtime were down more than 20 percent in 2016 compared to 2015. According to numbers provided by the city, the Elgin Fire Department spent $1.368 million on overtime in 2016, down from $1.715 million spent in 2015.

