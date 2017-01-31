'Harmony' returns to the Judson stage this spring
Judson University's theater department will bring "Harmony," a revue incorporating music, spoken word and dance, back to the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 22-25, in the Thulin Performance Hall in the Thompson Center, 1151 N. State St., Elgin. This will be the second time that the department has produced this revue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|Autumn
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Thors Cock
|8
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Prostitution arrest at massage parlor (Jan '10)
|Jan 19
|joe-dough
|13
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC