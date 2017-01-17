Hampshire man out on bail accused of sexual abuse in Elgin
A 22-year-old Hampshire man who was free on bail after being charged with two felonies 10 months ago was charged last weekend with criminal sexual abuse. Timothy J. Clark, of the 44W500 block of Oakshire Lane, was arrested on a warrant charging him with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse from a November case in Elgin.
