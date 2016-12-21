First babies named after Cubs' home, video game protagonist
Coming in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long, Wrigley's early arrival surprised parents and ardent Cubs fans Ellen, 27, and Aaron Dalbey, 29, of Roselle. Wrigley wasn't due until Jan. 26, but was in a rush to nab the first baby of the new year honor, said Aaron Dalbey.
