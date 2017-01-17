ESO to explore 'The Magic of Music'

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series presents "The Magic of Music," featuring ESO musicians Daniela Folker, principal violin II, Michael Folker, percussion and their son, magician and musician Christopher Folker, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave, Meadows Community Room, in Elgin. "The Magic of Music" is a unique program created by the Folkers that follows in the steps of the great illusion shows of the last century.

