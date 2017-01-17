ESO to explore 'The Magic of Music'

ESO to explore 'The Magic of Music'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series presents "The Magic of Music," featuring ESO musicians Daniela Folker, principal violin II, Michael Folker, percussion and their son, magician and musician Christopher Folker, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave, Meadows Community Room, in Elgin. "The Magic of Music" is a unique program created by the Folkers that follows in the steps of the great illusion shows of the last century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Autumn 4
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec '16 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec '16 golffoxtrotyankee 45
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC