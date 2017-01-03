ESO guest violinist to lead master class
From left, Ayumu Seiya, the Maud Powell Quartet, and Ida Claude are among student musicians who will participate in a master class with ESO guest violinist Angelo Xiang Yu. Violinist Angelo Xiang Yu, the 2010 winner of the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition, will present a master class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.
