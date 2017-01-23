Entrepreneur/educator Christopher Mit...

Entrepreneur/educator Christopher Mitchell to speak at Jan. 27 ECC...

Christopher Mitchell, an entrepreneur, artist and educator, will be the keynote speaker opening Elgin Community College's celebration of Black History Month. Elgin Community College's celebration of Black History Month begins with a keynote address by Christopher Mitchell, an entrepreneur, artist and educator, at the kickoff breakfast on Friday, Jan. 27. The event will be from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Building E Dining Room at the college, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

