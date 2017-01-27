Elgin's Dutch Inn West adds taste of ...

Elgin's Dutch Inn West adds taste of summer with Hopp Stop BBQ

Leo "Dog" Shales has been GM at Elgin's Dutch Inn West for three years. The Dutch Inn West in Elgin is offering a taste of summer during this current streak of dreary weather: the pub's on-site Hopp Stop BBQ.

