Elgin's Dutch Inn West adds taste of summer with Hopp Stop BBQ
Leo "Dog" Shales has been GM at Elgin's Dutch Inn West for three years. The Dutch Inn West in Elgin is offering a taste of summer during this current streak of dreary weather: the pub's on-site Hopp Stop BBQ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|23 hr
|Meat Curtains
|2
|schmale & north ave
|23 hr
|Meat Curtains
|8
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Thors Cock
|8
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 20
|Captain Dunghorse
|5
|Prostitution arrest at massage parlor (Jan '10)
|Jan 19
|joe-dough
|13
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC