Elgin VFW Post looking to sell its building and to find a new home
Members of Elgin's Watch City VFW Post 1307 voted Monday night to start the process for selling the group's building along Weld Road. According to Post officials, thirty people attended the members-only meeting, held on the last night of the long holiday weekend to discuss the matter.
