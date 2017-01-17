Elgin seniors get mobile food pantry
Diane Moore searched through tables laden with food -- like canned soup, peanut butter and fresh cauliflower -- and filled two bags with bread, cookies and snack bars. Like many seniors who live in the affordable housing complex run by the Housing Authority of Elgin, Moore has no transportation of her own and relies on her son to take her grocery shopping.
