Elgin seeking nominations for Sustainability Honor Roll
The Elgin Sustainability Commission is seeking nominations for the Sustainability Honor Roll. Nominations can be submitted at cityofelgin.org/greenaward by Friday, Feb. 3 to be considered for the next Sustainability Honor Roll presented by Mayor David Kaptain at the April 11 Sustainability Commission meeting.
