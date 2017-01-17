Elgin seeking nominations for Sustain...

Elgin seeking nominations for Sustainability Honor Roll

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Elgin Sustainability Commission is seeking nominations for the Sustainability Honor Roll. Nominations can be submitted at cityofelgin.org/greenaward by Friday, Feb. 3 to be considered for the next Sustainability Honor Roll presented by Mayor David Kaptain at the April 11 Sustainability Commission meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carpentersville what a joke! 12 hr Laughing 1
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... 17 hr Double Bubble 1
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) 17 hr Captain Dunghorse 5
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Fri Bones2509 6
News Prostitution arrest at massage parlor (Jan '10) Thu joe-dough 13
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,121,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC