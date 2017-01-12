Elgin might have four community dinne...

Elgin might have four community dinners this year

An Elgin man who's been organizing popular -- and free -- community dinners open to anyone who wants to show up hopes he'll reach his goal of offering four such events this year. Jeff Turner debuted his first community Christmas dinner in December after organizing dinners on Thanksgiving and around Valentine's Day for several years.

