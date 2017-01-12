Elgin might have four community dinners this year
An Elgin man who's been organizing popular -- and free -- community dinners open to anyone who wants to show up hopes he'll reach his goal of offering four such events this year. Jeff Turner debuted his first community Christmas dinner in December after organizing dinners on Thanksgiving and around Valentine's Day for several years.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Autumn
|4
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
