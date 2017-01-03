Elgin man charged with 6th DUI after ...

Elgin man charged with 6th DUI after hitting parked car

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Jesus Pacheco faces at least six years in prison if convicted of aggravated DUI. It is the sixth time he's been charged with DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec 15 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec 12 golffoxtrotyankee 45
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec 11 Anonymous 31
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Dec 6 Firemanretired 39
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC