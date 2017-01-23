Elgin man charged with 2nd violation of sex offender law
A 52-year-old Elgin man faces prison after his arrest Friday on charges of failing to register as a sex offender for a second time after a domestic dispute. Joe L. Jones, of the 1900 block of Mark Avenue, has been charged with two counts of failure to register a sex offender, two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of obstructing identification, according to Kane County court records.
