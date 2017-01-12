Elgin man accused of sex assaults, abuse in 1990s, 2011
William R. Ahrens, 76, is charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13, along with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to police and Kane County records. A 76-year-old Elgin man has been charged with repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a girl he knew beginning in the early 1990s and another victim in 2012.
