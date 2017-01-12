Elgin man accused of sex assaults, ab...

Elgin man accused of sex assaults, abuse in 1990s, 2011

Thursday Jan 12

William R. Ahrens, 76, is charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13, along with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to police and Kane County records. A 76-year-old Elgin man has been charged with repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a girl he knew beginning in the early 1990s and another victim in 2012.

