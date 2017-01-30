Elgin man accused of battery held in Kane County jail
A 38-year-old Elgin man facing felony battery charges after a nine-hour standoff with police Sunday was being held on $75,000 bail. James R. Williams, of the 100 block of Deer Run St., is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery stemming from a fight with a former girlfriend.
