Elgin Knights to host 19th annual Chili for Charity
Sample favorite chili recipes at the 19th annual "Chili for Charity" cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 25, with the Elgin Knights of Columbus. The Elgin Knights of Columbus Council 654 will host its 19th annual Chili for Charity Cook-off and Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Thomas More Education Center gymnasium, 1625 W. Highland Ave., Elgin.
