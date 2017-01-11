Elgin Image Award nominations accepte...

Elgin Image Award nominations accepted through Jan. 25

Read more: Daily Herald

Elgin's Image Advisory Commission is seeking nominations for its annual Image Awards, which recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations that have had a positive impact on Elgin. Nomination forms are currently available at cityofelgin.org/imageawards , or can be picked up at the Robert Gilliam Municipal Complex, 150 Dexter Court.

