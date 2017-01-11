Elgin Image Award nominations accepted through Jan. 25
Elgin's Image Advisory Commission is seeking nominations for its annual Image Awards, which recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations that have had a positive impact on Elgin. Nomination forms are currently available at cityofelgin.org/imageawards , or can be picked up at the Robert Gilliam Municipal Complex, 150 Dexter Court.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Wed
|EYEspie
|4
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|31
