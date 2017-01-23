Elgin hospital outpatient surgery gets state board OK

An estimated $12.7 million plan by Advocate Sherman Hospital to build a same-day ambulatory surgery center on its Elgin campus Tuesday received a state health board's OK. The proposed 15,000-square-foot center, which will provide outpatient services in general surgery, orthopedics, otolaryngology, ophthalmology and urology, was opposed by some area health care providers who argued there are enough options locally.

