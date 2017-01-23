Elgin hospital outpatient surgery gets state board OK
An estimated $12.7 million plan by Advocate Sherman Hospital to build a same-day ambulatory surgery center on its Elgin campus Tuesday received a state health board's OK. The proposed 15,000-square-foot center, which will provide outpatient services in general surgery, orthopedics, otolaryngology, ophthalmology and urology, was opposed by some area health care providers who argued there are enough options locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schmale & north ave
|6 hr
|Captain Dingdong
|6
|Carpentersville what a joke!
|Jan 21
|Laughing
|1
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 20
|Captain Dunghorse
|5
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Jan 20
|Bones2509
|6
|Prostitution arrest at massage parlor (Jan '10)
|Jan 19
|joe-dough
|13
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC