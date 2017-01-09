Elgin family ditching car in favor of bike as main transportation
An Elgin family that has taken to bicycling as a primary form of transportation is documenting the experience to help others understand what it takes to be less reliant on cars. "If you've ever had to bring kids anywhere in a car, you know it can be an unpleasant experience," said Parker Thompson, who writes the Elgin Bike Hub blog.
