Elgin event in solidarity with women's marches Jan. 21

In solidarity with women's marches planned in Washington, D.C., Chicago and across the country Jan. 21, a group of Elginites is organizing "Elgin Standing Together" on the same day. The event -- which will include a march, speeches and musical performances -- shares the values and goals of the Women's March on Washington and its more than 260 "sister marches" on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, organizers said.

