Elgin council favors 2 a.m. closing t...

Elgin council favors 2 a.m. closing time for Smooth Fox bar

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Elgin officials want a downtown bar to close by 2 a.m. to try to prevent further disturbances in the early morning hours, the latest one involving a woman who fired two warning shots outside. Smooth Fox, which opened in June at 51 S. Grove Ave., is connected to 12 police reports, including the Dec. 17 shooting involving a Chicago woman, plus three batteries and six fights, one including a man arrested on gun charges, Corporation Counsel Bill Cogley said Wednesday at a liquor control commission meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renters (Jun '09) Wed EYEspie 4
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec 15 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec '16 golffoxtrotyankee 45
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec '16 Anonymous 31
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC