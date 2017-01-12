Elgin council favors 2 a.m. closing time for Smooth Fox bar
Elgin officials want a downtown bar to close by 2 a.m. to try to prevent further disturbances in the early morning hours, the latest one involving a woman who fired two warning shots outside. Smooth Fox, which opened in June at 51 S. Grove Ave., is connected to 12 police reports, including the Dec. 17 shooting involving a Chicago woman, plus three batteries and six fights, one including a man arrested on gun charges, Corporation Counsel Bill Cogley said Wednesday at a liquor control commission meeting.
