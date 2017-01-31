Elgin City Church to offer Parenting Workshop
Sarah Wimberly, a founder and senior leader of Elgin City Church, chats with Larry Naselli of Church of the Rock in Huntley. Larry and his wife, Gail, who are marriage and family leaders, will lead a parenting workshop on Feb. 25. "Relationships are never easy and often challenging, especially with children involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
