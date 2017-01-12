Elgin-based community theater group m...

Elgin-based community theater group mounts first production

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Daily Herald

Encore Theatre Productions' "Forever Plaid" cast members, from left, David Pfenninger of Lombard, Quinn Falk of Geneva, Karl Knutson of Naperville, Terry Christianson of St. Charles, and John Perry of Chicago, rehearse for the group's first performance Jan. 20 to 29 at Elgin Academy's Kimball Street Theatre. After 30 years of directing choral music and producing musicals for Elgin Community College, John Slawson couldn't hang it up after retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08) Sun Autumn 4
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec '16 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec '16 golffoxtrotyankee 45
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,805 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC