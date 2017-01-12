Elgin-based community theater group mounts first production
Encore Theatre Productions' "Forever Plaid" cast members, from left, David Pfenninger of Lombard, Quinn Falk of Geneva, Karl Knutson of Naperville, Terry Christianson of St. Charles, and John Perry of Chicago, rehearse for the group's first performance Jan. 20 to 29 at Elgin Academy's Kimball Street Theatre. After 30 years of directing choral music and producing musicals for Elgin Community College, John Slawson couldn't hang it up after retirement.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Autumn
|4
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
