Elgin Artspace helping artist get closer to a living in ceramics
The pottery wheel cast a spell on Tania Gonzalez the second she laid her hands on it in high school. She was drawn in by its slippery, spinning motion, and the way clay shapes took form slowly, almost hypnotically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC