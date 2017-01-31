Elgin Area Chamber gives 'High Fives'...

Elgin Area Chamber gives 'High Fives' at awards dinner

Elgin Community College President Dr. David Sam, a past chairman of the Elgin Area Chamber, accepts his Leadership Award from Jaci Kator, 2017 chamber board chairwoman, at the chamber's High Five Awards Jan. 26. In the spirit of Hollywood's awards season, the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce rolled out the red carpet for Elgin's leading men and women of the business community at its 109th Annual Meeting and High Fives Awards Dinner at Grand Victoria Casino on Thursday, Jan. 26. The gala event was emceed by Fox Valley Broadcasting's Rick Jakle. As part of the event, the chamber recognized eight individuals, organizations and business initiatives that contributed to Elgin's overall economic vitality in 2016.

