Elgin Alive Series to look at 'Bikes vs. Cars' Jan. 17
Elgin Alive Series will explore the changes need to move cities to away from a car-centric model at the Jan. 17 program. The Elgin Community Network's "Elgin Alive Series" will address "Bikes vs. Cars" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Meadows Community Rooms A-B of the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renters (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|EYEspie
|4
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|31
