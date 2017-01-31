Educators honored at Elgin's Black History Family Festival

Volunteer Alexis Romero, 16, of Lake in the Hills, helps Durryiah McFadden, 4, of Elgin, make a bead bracelet at the eighth annual Black History Family Festival at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. The 12th edition of the Black History Family Festival will return to the Gail Borden Library in Elgin on Saturday, Feb. 4. This year's focus will be "Celebrating African Americans in Education."

