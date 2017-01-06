Defendant again interrupts testimony ...

Defendant again interrupts testimony during ongoing terrorism threat hearing

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Another outburst on Friday punctuated an ongoing mental fitness hearing for a California man convicted of making terrorism threats in Lake County. Daniel Pederson, of Calabasas, Cal., was convicted in May of making a terrorism threat, a felony that carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison, after he threatened in 2014 to "light up" the Lake County Courthouse, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec 15 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec 12 golffoxtrotyankee 45
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec 11 Anonymous 31
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Dec '16 Firemanretired 39
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC