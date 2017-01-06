Defendant again interrupts testimony during ongoing terrorism threat hearing

Another outburst on Friday punctuated an ongoing mental fitness hearing for a California man convicted of making terrorism threats in Lake County. Daniel Pederson, of Calabasas, Cal., was convicted in May of making a terrorism threat, a felony that carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison, after he threatened in 2014 to "light up" the Lake County Courthouse, according to authorities.

