Death notices, Jan. 14, 2017

Survivors include one son, Burke of Grand Junction; one daughter, Tami Degnan of Lancaster, California; three brothers, Alan of Kelso, Washington, Arnold Jr. of Colorado Springs and Glenn of Waldo, Maine; one sister, Wanda Hughes of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and three grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Therese C. of Parachute; one son, Charles J. of Elgin, Illinois; four daughters, Janet Hillery Daily of Darby, Montana, Julie T. Daily of Salt Lake City, Utah, Nancy C. Smith of Elgin, and Jackie A. Caul of Gilberts, Illinois; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

