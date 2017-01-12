Damages paid in St. Charles park, Wasco vandalism

Four people accused of vandalizing St. Charles Park District offices and a school near Wasco in late 2015 have repaid more than $25,000 in damages and applied for Kane County's Pretrial Diversion Program, which lets first-time, nonviolent felony offenders have their records wiped clean if they stay out of trouble. Authorities said Kyle J. Wandle and William J. Donlevy, both of Campton Hills, along with Nicholas P. Zamecnik of Elburn ransacked concession stands at Otter Cove Aquatic Park and trashed offices used by sports groups at James O. Breen Park at Campton Hills and Peck roads in late November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.