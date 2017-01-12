Damages paid in St. Charles park, Was...

Damages paid in St. Charles park, Wasco vandalism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Four people accused of vandalizing St. Charles Park District offices and a school near Wasco in late 2015 have repaid more than $25,000 in damages and applied for Kane County's Pretrial Diversion Program, which lets first-time, nonviolent felony offenders have their records wiped clean if they stay out of trouble. Authorities said Kyle J. Wandle and William J. Donlevy, both of Campton Hills, along with Nicholas P. Zamecnik of Elburn ransacked concession stands at Otter Cove Aquatic Park and trashed offices used by sports groups at James O. Breen Park at Campton Hills and Peck roads in late November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renters (Jun '09) Wed EYEspie 4
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec 15 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec '16 golffoxtrotyankee 45
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec '16 Anonymous 31
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,261 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC