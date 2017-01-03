Budget-friendly fun: All Animal Expo takes over DuPage Fairgrounds Saturday

Owen Burton, Eli Broxham and Libby Weitnauer -- performs in concert at the First United Methodist Church of Elgin Friday, Jan. 6. See reptiles, birds, ferrets, hedgehogs, puppies, kittens and more at the All Animal Expo in Building 1 of the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Guests can purchase animal supplies like food, cages, tanks, toys and bedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.