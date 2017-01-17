Bring red scarves to ECC event Feb. 14 opposing abuse and violence

Elgin Community College and other local organizations invite the community to join in "The Long Red Line," supporting One Billion Rising, a global effort to raise awareness of violence against women. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Elgin Community College will host "The Long Red Line," a community effort to help create change through self-expression, surviving abuse, growing self-esteem, raising children nonviolently, and developing and supporting community resources.

