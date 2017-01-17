Bring red scarves to ECC event Feb. 14 opposing abuse and violence
Elgin Community College and other local organizations invite the community to join in "The Long Red Line," supporting One Billion Rising, a global effort to raise awareness of violence against women. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Elgin Community College will host "The Long Red Line," a community effort to help create change through self-expression, surviving abuse, growing self-esteem, raising children nonviolently, and developing and supporting community resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Barn" building next to 7-Eleven on Randall Roa... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|Autumn
|4
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC