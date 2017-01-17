American Grands XXII to feature 460 pianists on Jan. 28
Musical director and pianist Larry Dieffenbach of Geneva joins pianists of all ages and skill levels during American Grands XXII on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Elgin Community College Arts Center. Approximately 460 pianists of all ages and skill levels will perform during American Grands XXII on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center.
