Advocate Sherman nurse accepts DAISY Foundation Award
Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin honored Alex Santoro this past Wednesday, Dec. 28, with the DAISY Foundation's Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Alex was chosen out of 70-plus nominations for going above and beyond her job as a registered nurse in the hospital's orthopedic and neurology department.
