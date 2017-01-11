Advocate Sherman continues Indoor Farmers Market Thursday

Advocate Sherman Hospital will continue to host a monthly Indoor Farmers Market in 2017, starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital's lake level, 1425 N. Randall Road, Elgin. Organized by the Downtown Neighborhood Association's Downtown Elgin Harvest Market and Shared Harvest: Elgin Food Cooperative, there will be vendors on-site with local produce, meat, baked goods and other locally grown and produced items.

