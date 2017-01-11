Advocate Sherman continues Indoor Far...

Advocate Sherman continues Indoor Farmers Market Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Advocate Sherman Hospital will continue to host a monthly Indoor Farmers Market in 2017, starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital's lake level, 1425 N. Randall Road, Elgin. Organized by the Downtown Neighborhood Association's Downtown Elgin Harvest Market and Shared Harvest: Elgin Food Cooperative, there will be vendors on-site with local produce, meat, baked goods and other locally grown and produced items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renters (Jun '09) 18 hr EYEspie 4
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec 15 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec 12 golffoxtrotyankee 45
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec '16 Anonymous 31
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,644 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC